NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $2.20 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUVSF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.