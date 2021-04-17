NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,977.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,053.20.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,984.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,656.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,660.00 and a 1 year high of $4,944.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.