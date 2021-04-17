Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in March

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,373,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the March 15th total of 879,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,735.0 days.

Obayashi stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Obayashi has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

