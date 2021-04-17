OceanEx Token Hits Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $524,771.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00068123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.97 or 0.00289126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.71 or 0.00716818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,671.34 or 0.99630006 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.76 or 0.00828363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

