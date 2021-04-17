Ofer Segev Sells 1,500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRNS opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after purchasing an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after purchasing an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,167,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,883,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,225,000.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

