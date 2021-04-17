Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,297,000 after buying an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,474,000 after buying an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

