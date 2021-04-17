Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.