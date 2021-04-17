OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $82.95 on Friday. OMRON has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.40.

OMRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

