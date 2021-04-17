Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, an increase of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 312,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $13.68 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Oncorus will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

