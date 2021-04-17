Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Up 124.1% in March

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the March 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncorus will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncorus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

