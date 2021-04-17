Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 278,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

