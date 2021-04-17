One Liberty Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 748 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

One Liberty Properties stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,404. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

