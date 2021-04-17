OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OneWater Marine in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $647.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,782.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

