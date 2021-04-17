Opsens (TSE:OPS) PT Raised to C$2.25

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Opsens stock opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$189.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -890.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.36.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

