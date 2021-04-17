Opus (OPT) Trading Up 91.5% Over Last 7 Days

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Opus has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,211.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 91.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00735511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00087087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032960 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

About Opus

OPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

