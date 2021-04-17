OracleChain Market Capitalization Reaches $485,604.90 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. OracleChain has a total market cap of $485,604.90 and approximately $68,080.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OracleChain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.71 or 0.00300122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.00769511 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,176.78 or 0.99943669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.10 or 0.00851320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

