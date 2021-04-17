OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

