OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$5.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.69.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.