Osisko Gold Royalties’ (OR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$19.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

