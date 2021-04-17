Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.69

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

