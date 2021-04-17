Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,822,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $75.39 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 359.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

