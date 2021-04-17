Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.01 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.