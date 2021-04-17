Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.00, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock worth $89,194,180 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $381.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.27. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.58 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

