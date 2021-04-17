Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,964 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.02.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

