Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 292 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 212.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby during the third quarter worth $482,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Middleby by 46.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $164.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

