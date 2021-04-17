Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,208.34 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $502.01 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,161.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,131.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.