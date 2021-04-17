PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.66 Million

Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $355.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.13 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $358.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 1,380,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,987. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

