Paparazzi Market Capitalization Hits $16,404.97 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $16,404.97 and $653.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paparazzi Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

