Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.50.

PXT stock opened at C$22.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total value of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,969,741.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

