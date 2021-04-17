Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

PKE stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

