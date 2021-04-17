Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

