PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 159,671 shares.The stock last traded at $17.77 and had previously closed at $17.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after acquiring an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $22,032,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 744,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

