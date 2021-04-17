PegNet (PEG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,666.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. PegNet has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $4,666.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00067386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00734088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,378.20 or 0.99238051 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.31 or 0.00826699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

