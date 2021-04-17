PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 295,679 shares valued at $18,417,510. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.