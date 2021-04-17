Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 180 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

MDT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,509,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $114.12. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

