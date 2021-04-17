pEOS (PEOS) Market Cap Reaches $2.99 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $172.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00068125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00291880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.62 or 0.00717068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,481.13 or 0.99378954 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00023192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.57 or 0.00830146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.