PEPS Coin Market Cap Tops $538,507.38 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $538,507.38 and $2,585.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003216 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.58 or 0.00430182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,564,760 coins and its circulating supply is 44,324,603 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

