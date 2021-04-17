PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.
NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,480,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,264. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.01.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
