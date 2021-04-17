Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PERI. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

PERI stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

