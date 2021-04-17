Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

PERI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

