PhoenixDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $597,322.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $597,322.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

