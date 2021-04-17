Pi Financial Weighs in on Aphria Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) – Analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aphria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

APHA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Aphria by 32.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.