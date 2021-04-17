Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 653,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,416,135 shares.The stock last traded at $78.60 and had previously closed at $84.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $4,201,659.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,667 shares of company stock valued at $63,028,356.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

