Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.