Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

VTV traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $135.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

