Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 458 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,509,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

