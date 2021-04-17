Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. 6,829,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.