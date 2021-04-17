PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded PPD from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

PPD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2,224,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,412. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

