PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.38. 72,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.67. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

