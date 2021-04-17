Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBML traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 43,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.